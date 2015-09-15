Switzerland ready to accept migrant quotas: President Sommaruga

LJUBLJANA (Reuters) - Switzerland is ready to accept a migrant quota on the lines proposed by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, providing the EU accepts the plan, Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga said on Tuesday.

“Only a system of sharing (refugees) can function in such unpredictable situations,” Sommaruga told a news conference during her two-day visit to Slovenia.

“All states should stick to Dublin obligations and if the EU will stick to the Dublin system then Switzerland will do so as well,” she added.

The Dublin system determines the rules for accepting asylum seekers.

Slovenian President Borut Pahor also expressed support for the quota system and said the migrant crisis may prove a bigger challenge to the European Union than the global financial crisis which started in 2008.

“We need a common European policy on the migrant issue ... If that is not reached shortly that could present a danger to the existence of the European Union,” Pahor said.