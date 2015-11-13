FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss government split as asylum numbers rise
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 13, 2015 / 4:57 PM / 2 years ago

Swiss government split as asylum numbers rise

Migrants wait in a tent before passing through the Austrian-German border from Austria, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss political leaders struggled on Friday to find a common line on handling a rising tide of asylum seekers that one media report said had jumped by three quarters in one week.

As Switzerland braces for a wave of migrants rerouting from destinations in Germany and Sweden, the leaders of the major political parties “came to different assessments of the measures that should be taken”, a cabinet statement said.

The right-wing People’s Party, strengthened by electoral gains last month, has taken a hard line on turning back migrants while other parties have been more liberal.

Swiss Radio and Television’s (SRF) “Rundschau” program cited a leaked document from the Secretariat for Migration (SEM) which it said showed the number of asylum requests from Nov. 2 to 8 had risen to 2,350, up by 1,000 in a week.

“Once the pending registrations have been processed, the cantonal allotment ranges will need to be increased,” it cited the document sent to cantons as saying.

SEM spokesman Martin Reichlin declined to comment on the report and cautioned against extrapolating numbers from a few days or a week given that the situation changes so rapidly.

“What we see is a moderate increase in the number of asylum seekers since August,” Reichlin said, adding that the numbers remain high and it was impossible to make a serious estimate of how many will arrive this year.

Officials have said the previous estimate of 31,500 new asylum requests this year has been overtaken by events.

Changes in neighboring countries’ asylum policies are influencing migrants’ decision to stay in Germany or come to Switzerland, Reichlin said. Migrants already en route could also change course towards the neutral Alpine republic.

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Richard Balmforth

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.