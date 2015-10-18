Syria 'safe zone' needed to stem migration amid fears of new wave: Turkey

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A “safe zone” in northern Syria, a proposal long championed by Turkey but which has gained little international traction, is badly needed if the flow of refugees is to be stemmed, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Sunday.

Deepening conflict around the Syrian city of Aleppo between Syrian government forces backed by Russian air strikes and Islamic State militants risks triggering a new wave of refugees, Davutoglu also told a joint news conference in Istanbul with visiting German Chancellor Angela Merkel.