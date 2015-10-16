Turkey's EU accession bid not a matter of 'political bribery': AKP spokesman

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The opening of new chapters in Turkey’s European Union accession process should not be a matter of “political bribery”, AK Party spokesman Omer Celik said on Friday, as the EU seeks Turkish help in dealing with a migration crisis.

Celik, who was speaking in Istanbul, also said that nothing had been concluded with the EU over the handling of migrant and refugee flows, but that talks were continuing.

The process of becoming an EU member is divided into chapters, but Turkey’s bid has stalled in recent years over sharp differences on issues such as rule-of-law and rights.

The EU has offered Turkey a possible 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in aid and the prospect of easier travel visas and “re-energised” talks on joining the bloc in return for its help stemming the flow of migrants to Europe.