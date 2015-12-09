FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Davutoglu sees EU migrants, visa deal within nine months
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 9, 2015 / 3:11 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey's Davutoglu sees EU migrants, visa deal within nine months

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu waves to the media during a visit to northern Cyprus, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Wednesday said he is “very optimistic” a new era is starting in relations with the European Union and he expects a deal on migrants and visa liberalization to be completed within the next nine months.

“We are starting a new era with the EU, I am very optimistic, a very good start,” Davutoglu said in a briefing with members of the foreign media. “Visa liberalization for Turkish citizens and (a) readmission agreement will be completed in the next six months, or nine months latest.”

Reporting by Nick Tattersall; Writing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.