Turkey's Davutoglu sees EU migrants, visa deal within nine months

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Wednesday said he is “very optimistic” a new era is starting in relations with the European Union and he expects a deal on migrants and visa liberalization to be completed within the next nine months.

“We are starting a new era with the EU, I am very optimistic, a very good start,” Davutoglu said in a briefing with members of the foreign media. “Visa liberalization for Turkish citizens and (a) readmission agreement will be completed in the next six months, or nine months latest.”