FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish PM says migration will lessen if Syria ceasefire holds
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 3, 2016 / 4:17 PM / in 2 years

Turkish PM says migration will lessen if Syria ceasefire holds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The flow of Syrian refugees to Europe via Turkey will lessen if a cessation of hostilities in Syria holds, but breaches of the truce by Russian and Syrian forces have left it vulnerable, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Ankara with European Union Council President Donald Tusk, Davutoglu said Turkey abided by a joint action plan with the EU on migration and would continue to fulfill its obligations.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Dasha Afanasieva; Writing by Nick Tattersall

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.