Turkish PM says migration will lessen if Syria ceasefire holds

ANKARA (Reuters) - The flow of Syrian refugees to Europe via Turkey will lessen if a cessation of hostilities in Syria holds, but breaches of the truce by Russian and Syrian forces have left it vulnerable, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday.

Speaking at a joint news conference in Ankara with European Union Council President Donald Tusk, Davutoglu said Turkey abided by a joint action plan with the EU on migration and would continue to fulfill its obligations.