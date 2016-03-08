FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey-EU deal aims to discourage illegal migration, Davutoglu says
#World News
March 8, 2016 / 6:01 PM / a year ago

Turkey-EU deal aims to discourage illegal migration, Davutoglu says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

IZMIR, Turkey (Reuters) - A draft deal between Turkey and the European Union aims to discourage illegal migration but will not stop Syrian refugees legitimately seeking shelter in Europe, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Tuesday.

“The aim here is to discourage irregular migration and ... to recognize those Syrians in our camps who the EU will accept -- though we will not force any one to go against their will -- on legal routes,” Davutoglu told a joint news conference with his Greek counterpart in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir.

Davutoglu said Turkey would pass the legislation required by the EU to implement visa liberalization for Turks in the coming months and described that part of the draft agreement as an “important victory for our citizens”.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Melih Aslan; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall

