EU proposes double money for Turkey, refugee resettlement: draft
March 7, 2016 / 3:50 PM / a year ago

EU proposes double money for Turkey, refugee resettlement: draft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union would double the amount of money it has offered Turkey to help Syrian refugees and to take in Syrians direct from Turkey, according to a draft proposal on Monday seen by Reuters.

A draft statement prepared during an EU-Turkey summit listed actions that both sides could take to end the migration crisis.

Among these, were a proposal that Turkey would take back all irregular migrants from Greek islands, including Syrians, while the EU would then admit directly from Turkey one Syrian refugee for every Syrian readmitted to Turkey from the Greek islands.

The EU would offer a further 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) until the end of 2018 to help Turkey shelter Syrians, doubling the amount of an earlier offer. And it would ease visa requirements for Turks wishing to visit Europe’s Schengen area by the end of June, earlier than had been planned.

Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
