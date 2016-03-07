Turkey's Erdogan says hopes PM returns from Brussels with 3 billion euro

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday he hoped Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu would return from a summit in Brussels with the 3 billion euro in aid promised by the European Union for the refugee crisis.

“We already spent $10 billion for 3 million people. They promised to give us 3 billion euro, four months have passed since then. The prime minister is in Brussels right now. I hope he returns with that money, the 3 billion euro,” Erdogan said in a speech broadcast live on television.

EU leaders are due to meet with Davutoglu as the bloc is looking to Ankara to help it curb the influx of refugees and migrants flowing into Europe.