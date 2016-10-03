Turkey's Erdogan says EU yet to deliver on aid pledge for migrants

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan criticized the European Union on Monday, saying the bloc had failed to fulfill its pledge to provide 3 billion euros of aid for migrants as part of a landmark deal to stem refugee flows to Europe.

"The year is coming to a close," Erdogan said at a science and technology conference in Ankara. "They promise but do not deliver," he said. The deal agreed in March has almost completely stopped migrants from setting sail to Greek shores by boat, after thousands have died on the way last year.

The European Commission, the EU's executive, has said disbursements under the deal are based on projects and not being paid as a lump sum.