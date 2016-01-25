FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mogherini says confident EU will deliver 3 billion euro to Turkey in migrant deal
#World News
January 25, 2016 / 11:00 AM / 2 years ago

Mogherini says confident EU will deliver 3 billion euro to Turkey in migrant deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Monday she was “very confident” that the bloc would deliver a promised 3 billion euros to Turkey in return for its help in stemming the flow of migrants to Europe.

“I am very much confident that the amount that was decided will be there in very reasonable timing,” Federica Mogherini told a news conference in Ankara after meetings with Turkish officials.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva and Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Daren Butler

