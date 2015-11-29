FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe, Turkey agree migration deal, leaders say
November 29, 2015 / 7:44 PM / 2 years ago

Europe, Turkey agree migration deal, leaders say

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades (L) Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu (C) and European Council President Donald Tusk take part in a group photo at a EU-Turkey summit in Brussels, Belgium, at which the EU will seek Turkish help to slow the influx of migrants into southeastern Europe, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union and Turkey agreed on Sunday a 3-billion euro ($3.2 billion) plan to confront the flows of migrants into Europe, part of a wider deal to speed up Ankara’s efforts to join the 28-nation bloc.

“We agreed that (Turkey‘s) accession process needs to be re-energized,” European Council President Donald Tusk told a news conference with Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker following a summit with the EU’s 28 heads of state and government.

Davutoglu said they agreed two EU-Turkey summits a year.

Reporting by Robin Emmott

