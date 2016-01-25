FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU closely monitoring Turkey's progress on curbing migrant flows: Hahn
Sections
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 25, 2016 / 10:56 AM / 2 years ago

EU closely monitoring Turkey's progress on curbing migrant flows: Hahn

European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Commissioner Johannes Hahn gestures as he addresses a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The European Union is closely watching whether Turkish actions are affecting the record flow of migrants to Europe after it reached $3 billion deal with Ankara to curb migration, European Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn said on Monday.

The composition of refugees transiting through Turkey has changed, with Syrians fleeing the civil war now making up less than 40 percent, he said at a joint news conference after talks with Turkish officials. Syrians were the largest group in 2015.

Hahn also said Brussels views freedom of expression as fundamental in Turkey’s bid to join the EU, as criticism mounts that the government is curbing critical speech. He also said the bloc was ready to work with Turkey on a peace process with Kurdish militants after an insurgency reignited in July.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.