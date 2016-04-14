Turkey expects next migrant wave from Greece within days: minister

VIENNA (Reuters) - Ankara expects the next wave of migrants returning from Greece to Turkey to start within a “few days” and to consist of around 250 people, Turkish EU Affairs Minister Volkan Bozkir said on Thursday.

“We will take back everybody, every irregular migrant who has reached the five Greeks island after March 20 and some of them will be non-Syrians,” he told a news conference. “In the second wave there will be more Syrians.”