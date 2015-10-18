FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey will work with Germany on migration, wants faster EU accession: Davutoglu
October 18, 2015 / 1:12 PM / 2 years ago

Turkey will work with Germany on migration, wants faster EU accession: Davutoglu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey is ready to work with Germany on preventing illegal migration but the crisis cannot be resolved without a solution to the conflict in Syria, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Sunday.

Speaking at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Davutoglu also said Turkey expected an acceleration in its EU accession process and that progress had been made on establishing visa-free travel to the EU for Turks.

Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall

