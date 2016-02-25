NATO to make serious contribution in fight against Aegean smuggling: Turkish foreign minister

ANKARA (Reuters) - NATO will make a serious contribution in the fight against refugee smuggling into Europe by sending its ships in the Aegean Sea to help Turkey and Greece counter smuggler networks, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

He was speaking in an interview with Anadolu Agency broadcast live on television after NATO set out how its ships would work with coastguards and the EU border agency Frontex to rescue refugees at sea and return them to Turkey.