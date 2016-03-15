Turkey's deal with EU on refugees aims to make migration safe: Davutoglu

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Tuesday the aim of a 6-billion-euro ($6.66-billion) agreement with the European Union on refugees was to reduce illegal migration and make passage to Europe safe.

Turkey did not bargain over money and does not see the issue as a financial one but a humanitarian one, Davutoglu said in a statement with European Council President Donald Tusk in Ankara. Their comments were broadcast live by TRT station.

Turkish and EU leaders will reconvene at a summit this week to finalize the agreement to reduce migrant flows to Europe after reaching a draft deal this month.