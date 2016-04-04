FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Syrians coming from Greece to be sent to southern Turkey: Turkey minister
April 4, 2016

Syrians coming from Greece to be sent to southern Turkey: Turkey minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Syrian migrants coming from Greece will be sent to the southern Turkish city of Osmaniye, Turkish EU Affairs Minister Volkan Bozkir said on Monday.

In an interview with Haberturk TV, Bozkir also said that Syrians taken from camps in Turkey will be sent to Germany, from where they will be sent on to other countries.

Migrants sent back from the Greek island of Lesbos began arriving in Turkey on Monday under a European Union deal aimed at stopping the influx of migrants and refugees into Europe since last year.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler

