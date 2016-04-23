Turkey has met all its responsibilities in EU migrant deal: Turkish PM

GAZIANTEP, Turkey (Reuters) - Turkey met all its responsibilities in the migrant deal, such as issuing refugee work permits, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Saturday, denying claims that Syrians were being sent back to their war-torn homeland against their will.

Speaking after Davutoglu at a news conference at the end of a one-day visit to southeastern Turkey, European Council President Donald Tusk said Turkey was the best example in the world on how to treat refugees.

“No one has a right to lecture Turkey on what it should be doing,” he said.