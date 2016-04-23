FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey has met all its responsibilities in EU migrant deal: Turkish PM
April 23, 2016 / 7:53 PM / a year ago

Turkey has met all its responsibilities in EU migrant deal: Turkish PM

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu attends a news conference after visiting Nizip refugee camp near Gaziantep, Turkey , April 23, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas - RTX2BCS4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZIANTEP, Turkey (Reuters) - Turkey met all its responsibilities in the migrant deal, such as issuing refugee work permits, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Saturday, denying claims that Syrians were being sent back to their war-torn homeland against their will.

Speaking after Davutoglu at a news conference at the end of a one-day visit to southeastern Turkey, European Council President Donald Tusk said Turkey was the best example in the world on how to treat refugees.

“No one has a right to lecture Turkey on what it should be doing,” he said.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses, writing by Dasha Afanasieva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
