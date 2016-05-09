Turkey to develop EU visa policies in line with Erdogan's comments: spokesman

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will develop the necessary policies on visa liberalisation with the European Union and execute them in line with President Tayyip Erdogan’s recent statements, the Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Erdogan on Friday lashed out at the bloc for demanding Turkey change its terrorism laws to meet EU political requirements to ease European travel for Turks. [nL5N1840CB]

Spokesman Tanju Bilgic also said Turkey has readmitted 386 migrants so far, including 14 Syrians, and 125 Syrians have been resettled in Europe, part of the deal on migrants.