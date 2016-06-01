FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Turkey and EU to start technical talks on visa-free travel: Turkish minister
#World News
June 1, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

Turkey and EU to start technical talks on visa-free travel: Turkish minister

European Union (L) and Turkish flags fly outside a hotel in Istanbul, Turkey May 4, 2016.Murad Sezer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Technical teams from Turkey and the European Union will begin discussions on Thursday on visa-free travel, Turkey's new EU minister Omer Celik said on Wednesday, describing it as an integral part of a wider deal on stemming illegal migration.

At a news conference in Brussels broadcast on Turkish television, Celik said the readmission and resettlement of migrants and visa liberalization for Turkish citizens were part of a package and could not be handled in isolation.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
