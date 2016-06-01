Turkey and EU to start technical talks on visa-free travel: Turkish minister

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Technical teams from Turkey and the European Union will begin discussions on Thursday on visa-free travel, Turkey's new EU minister Omer Celik said on Wednesday, describing it as an integral part of a wider deal on stemming illegal migration.

At a news conference in Brussels broadcast on Turkish television, Celik said the readmission and resettlement of migrants and visa liberalization for Turkish citizens were part of a package and could not be handled in isolation.