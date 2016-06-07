FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey to suspend EU migration deal if no visa-free travel for Turks: minister
#World News
June 7, 2016 / 8:46 AM / a year ago

Turkey to suspend EU migration deal if no visa-free travel for Turks: minister

European Union (L) and Turkish flags fly outside a hotel in Istanbul, Turkey May 4, 2016.Murad Sezer/File Photo - RTX2EIB4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey would have to suspend its agreement with the European Union to stem the flow of migrants into the bloc if there is no deal to grant visa-free travel to Turks, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told state broadcaster TRT Haber on Tuesday.

In a live televised interview, Cavusoglu said the German government must make clear its stance is not in line with a German parliament resolution declaring the 1915 massacre of Armenians by Ottoman Turkish forces a genocide.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
