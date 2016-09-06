FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Turkey won't accept delay in EU visa liberalization deal: Erdogan spokesman
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 6, 2016 / 1:29 PM / a year ago

Turkey won't accept delay in EU visa liberalization deal: Erdogan spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A delay in Turkey's visa liberalization deal with the European Union until the end of the year is out of the question, a spokesman for President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, adding that only minor issues remain to be resolved.

Ibrahim Kalin told broadcaster NTV he believed the remaining issues would soon be solved. German paper Welt am Sonntag said on Sunday Turkey was willing to delay introduction of the new visa rules to the end of the year from October.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.