Turkey won't accept delay in EU visa liberalization deal: Erdogan spokesman

ANKARA (Reuters) - A delay in Turkey's visa liberalization deal with the European Union until the end of the year is out of the question, a spokesman for President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, adding that only minor issues remain to be resolved.

Ibrahim Kalin told broadcaster NTV he believed the remaining issues would soon be solved. German paper Welt am Sonntag said on Sunday Turkey was willing to delay introduction of the new visa rules to the end of the year from October.