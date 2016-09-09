FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
EU must accelerate promised aid to refugees, Turkey foreign minister says
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
Business
Expedia CEO poised to take Uber job
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 9, 2016 / 10:39 AM / a year ago

EU must accelerate promised aid to refugees, Turkey foreign minister says

European Union (L) and Turkish flags fly outside a hotel in Istanbul, Turkey May 4, 2016.Murad Sezer/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The European Union must accelerate the delivery of promised humanitarian aid for some 3 million Syrian refugees living in Turkey, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a joint news conference with EU officials on Friday.

He said a concrete roadmap needed to be agreed for a visa liberation deal with the bloc. The EU has pledged 3 billion euro support for Syrian migrants in return for Ankara's help in curbing the number of people embarking from there for Europe.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay, Tulay Karadeniz, Seda Sezer; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.