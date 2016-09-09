EU must accelerate promised aid to refugees, Turkey foreign minister says

ANKARA (Reuters) - The European Union must accelerate the delivery of promised humanitarian aid for some 3 million Syrian refugees living in Turkey, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a joint news conference with EU officials on Friday.

He said a concrete roadmap needed to be agreed for a visa liberation deal with the bloc. The EU has pledged 3 billion euro support for Syrian migrants in return for Ankara's help in curbing the number of people embarking from there for Europe.