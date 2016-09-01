Turkish PM says made explicit to EU that cannot change anti-terror law

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said he had made clear to visiting European Parliament President Martin Schulz on Thursday that Turkey could not ease its anti-terrorism laws, a demand of Brussels in order for Turks to gain visa-free travel to Europe.

Turkish officials have warned Ankara could stop helping to stem the flow of refugees and migrants to Europe if the 28-nation bloc fails to relax travel rules for Turks from October as promised under a migration deal struck earlier this year.

Speaking through a translator, Schulz said the two sides had not agreed on all issues during the talks in Ankara on Thursday and that Turkey must protect basic rights.