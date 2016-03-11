FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey confident of meeting most EU criteria for visa-free travel: official
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
#World News
March 11, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

Turkey confident of meeting most EU criteria for visa-free travel: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - New Turkish legislation will fulfill most of the European Union criteria required for the granting of visa-free travel for Turks to Europe, a Turkish official said on Friday.

A draft deal struck this week with the EU under which Turkey will take back illegal migrants envisages clearing an initial five Greek islands of all refugees, the official said. He said migrant flows in the Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece had dropped to 2,000 daily from 6,800 last October.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Nick Tattersall

