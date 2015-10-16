FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel says 3 billion euro EU aid for Turkey in discussion
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 16, 2015 / 12:57 AM / 2 years ago

Merkel says 3 billion euro EU aid for Turkey in discussion

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a news conference after an European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union states are considering financial aid to Turkey of some 3 billion euros to help it keep Syrian refugees on its soil and discourage them from pouring into Europe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday.

Speaking after an EU summit which discussed cooperation with Ankara, Merkel said the leaders had agreed to revitalize Turkey’s EU accession process and open new negotiating chapters without deciding which ones.

Since Turkey had already spent more than 7 billion euros on accommodating more than two million Syrian refugees and received only 1 billion euros in external aid, it made sense for the EU to make an equivalent contribution in the coming years, she said. But no sum had been fixed and much would depend on the sequencing of practical steps on both sides.

Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.