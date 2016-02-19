Merkel says EU-Turkey plan is our priority on migration

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at a European Union leaders summit addressing the talks about the so-called Brexit and the migrants crisis in Brussels, Belgium February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union member states threw their weight behind a joint EU-Turkey plan to limit the flow of refugees to Europe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said early on Friday after several hours of talks with EU leaders.

“The important statement for me today is that we have not only reaffirmed the EU-Turkey action plan, but we have said it is our priority,” she told reporters of the plan to protect the EU’s external borders, stem the migrant influx and combat illegal migration.

Merkel noted that Austria backed the EU-Turkey plan, despite its unilateral decision to introduce daily caps on migrants.

“In Europe we are all always partners,” she said.