FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Merkel says EU-Turkey plan is our priority on migration
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 19, 2016 / 2:41 AM / 2 years ago

Merkel says EU-Turkey plan is our priority on migration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at a European Union leaders summit addressing the talks about the so-called Brexit and the migrants crisis in Brussels, Belgium February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Vidal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union member states threw their weight behind a joint EU-Turkey plan to limit the flow of refugees to Europe, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said early on Friday after several hours of talks with EU leaders.

“The important statement for me today is that we have not only reaffirmed the EU-Turkey action plan, but we have said it is our priority,” she told reporters of the plan to protect the EU’s external borders, stem the migrant influx and combat illegal migration.

Merkel noted that Austria backed the EU-Turkey plan, despite its unilateral decision to introduce daily caps on migrants.

“In Europe we are all always partners,” she said.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Paul Taylor

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.