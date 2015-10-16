FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's migrant action plan with Turkey yet to take shape: foreign minister
October 16, 2015 / 12:54 PM / 2 years ago

EU's migrant action plan with Turkey yet to take shape: foreign minister

Turkish Foreign Minister Feridun Sinirlioglu addresses the media in Ankara, Turkey, October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Feridun Sinirlioglu said on Friday an action plan being worked out with the European Union on migrants was still a draft and had not taken final shape, but Ankara has told its partners the focus on security measures was wrong.

Speaking to reporters in Ankara, he said the impression that Turkey will keep refugees in Turkey in exchange for funds was untrue, and that Ankara had pushed the idea of a secure zone to keep refugees in their own countries.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler, editing by Jonny Hogg

