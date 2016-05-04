Turkey on verge of completing work for visa-free travel in EU: foreign minister

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is on the verge of completing the necessary work to secure visa-free travel for Turkish citizens to the European Union, including changes required in Turkish passports, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

His comments, broadcast by NTV, came ahead of an expected declaration from the European Commission on Wednesday that Ankara has broadly met the criteria for visa liberalization as part of a deal to curb migration flows to Europe.