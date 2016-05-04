FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey on verge of completing work for visa-free travel in EU: foreign minister
May 4, 2016

Turkey on verge of completing work for visa-free travel in EU: foreign minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is on the verge of completing the necessary work to secure visa-free travel for Turkish citizens to the European Union, including changes required in Turkish passports, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Wednesday.

His comments, broadcast by NTV, came ahead of an expected declaration from the European Commission on Wednesday that Ankara has broadly met the criteria for visa liberalization as part of a deal to curb migration flows to Europe.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

