Turkey says to offer EU more help on migrants
#World News
March 7, 2016 / 1:47 PM / a year ago

Turkey says to offer EU more help on migrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu will present EU leaders on Monday with new proposals that go beyond previous offers from Ankara to help solve Europe’s migration crisis, a spokesman for the premier said.

“We are presenting a new idea today to seriously tackle and solve this problem. This proposal involves several new elements,” he told reporters during a summit in Brussels. He declined to give details of the proposals.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
