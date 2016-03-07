Turkey says to offer EU more help on migrants

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu will present EU leaders on Monday with new proposals that go beyond previous offers from Ankara to help solve Europe’s migration crisis, a spokesman for the premier said.
“We are presenting a new idea today to seriously tackle and solve this problem. This proposal involves several new elements,” he told reporters during a summit in Brussels. He declined to give details of the proposals.
