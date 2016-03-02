FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2016 / 10:58 AM / 2 years ago

Turkey says offers to sign migrant readmission agreements with 14 countries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey has offered to sign readmission agreements with 14 countries, the foreign ministry’s spokesman said on Wednesday, a move which would enable it to more quickly take back migrants rejected by the European Union.

The EU agreed a 3 billion euros ($3.3 bln) aid deal with Turkey to help it shelter refugees mainly from the Syrian civil war, in return for preventing their traveling on to Europe.

EU leaders want to see results before key talks with Turkey on March 7 and their own migration summit on March 18-19.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

