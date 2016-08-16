Germany must continue working with Turkey on migrants: Schaeuble

ROSTOCK, Germany (Reuters) - German Finance Minster Wolfgang Schaeuble on Tuesday rejected calls by opposition politicians to halt cooperation with Turkey over its crackdown on alleged putschists, saying Germany needed to continue working with Ankara on the migrant issue.

Schaeuble, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative Christian Democratic Union, said it was important to continue working with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan to ensure his help in dealing with a flood of refugees from countries like Syria, Iraq.

"I absolutely don't like what Erdogan is doing, but I don't agree that ... we should end cooperation with him," Schaeuble told an election gathering in the northern German city of Rostock. "It is in our own interest to keep working together."