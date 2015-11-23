EU, Turkey leaders to meet on migration on Nov. 29

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union and Turkish leaders will meet in Brussels on Sunday to discuss migration issues and improving relations between the EU and Ankara, the chairman of the summit Donald Tusk said on Twitter on Monday.

The EU badly needs Turkey’s cooperation to stem the flow of migrants to the 28-nation bloc as wars in Syria, Iraq and Africa have triggered a flood of an estimated 1 million refugees seeking a safer and better life in the rich EU only this year.

“I call an EU-Turkey summit on Sunday 29 November at 16:00. Purpose: Re-energize our relations & stem migration flow,” Tusk said. “My decision follows a positive recommendation by the (European) Commission & phone call this evening with Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu.”

Tusk, who chairs meetings of European Union leaders, agreed on Nov. 12 to hold a meeting in Brussels with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan once an agreement on stemming migration flows was finalised.

Tusk said at the time it was almost certain to take place in November. Since then negotiations have continued, officials and diplomats have said.

A further 1.5 million migrants are expected in 2016 and another half a million in 2017.

The flow of refugees into Europe, however, is still dwarfed by the numbers in Syria’s neighbours. Turkey, Lebanon and Jordan have Syrian refugee numbers exceeding 2 million, 1 million and 600,000 respectively.

In exchange for Turkey helping keep the refugees outside Europe, EU capitals are willing to offer Ankara an acceleration of long-stalled talks on Turkey’s membership in the EU as well as 3 billion euros in financial aid.