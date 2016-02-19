FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU plans special migration meeting with Turkey in early March
February 19, 2016 / 2:03 AM / 2 years ago

EU plans special migration meeting with Turkey in early March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will hold a special meeting with Turkish leaders on the migration crisis at the beginning of March, European Council President Donald Tusk told reporters during an EU summit in Brussels on Friday.

An EU official said the meeting was being penciled in for March 5. Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu had been due in Brussels on Thursday but canceled his trip due to a bomb attack in Ankara the previous day.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald and Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

