EU plans special migration meeting with Turkey in early March

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will hold a special meeting with Turkish leaders on the migration crisis at the beginning of March, European Council President Donald Tusk told reporters during an EU summit in Brussels on Friday.
An EU official said the meeting was being penciled in for March 5. Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu had been due in Brussels on Thursday but canceled his trip due to a bomb attack in Ankara the previous day.
