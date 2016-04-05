FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey says 78 Syrian migrants sent to Germany under EU deal
April 5, 2016 / 9:54 AM / a year ago

Turkey says 78 Syrian migrants sent to Germany under EU deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Tuesday that 78 Syrians were sent to Germany as part of a disputed EU-Turkey deal that aims to shut down the main route used by more than a million people fleeing war and poverty.

Two Syrians were deported back to Turkey among the dozens of mostly Pakistani migrants who arrived on Monday from the Greek island of Lesbos to Turkish Aegean town of Dikili, Davutoglu said in a speech to parliament.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan

