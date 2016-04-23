FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No migrant readmission agreement without EU visa liberalization: Turkish PM
April 23, 2016

No migrant readmission agreement without EU visa liberalization: Turkish PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZIANTEP, Turkey (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Saturday Turkey’s migrant readmission agreement with Europe will not be fulfilled without EU visa liberalization for Turkish citizens.

Speaking at a news conference at the end of a high level EU delegation visit to southeastern Turkey, Davutoglu also said visa liberalization was vital and that he believed the EU would take the necessary steps to complete the deal.

Reporting by Ercan Gurses, writing by Dasha Afanasieva, editing by David Evans

