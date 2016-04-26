FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey to meet visa deal criteria by early May: Deputy PM Simsek
April 26, 2016 / 11:53 AM / a year ago

Turkey to meet visa deal criteria by early May: Deputy PM Simsek

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek poses during an interview with Reuters in Ankara, Turkey, December 23, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will meet criteria for visa liberalization by the beginning of May, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Tuesday, a key part of Ankara’s deal with the European Union on migrants.

The Turkish government has agreed with the EU to take back thousands of migrants from the Greek islands in exchange for aid and visa-free travel to Europe. Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Saturday there would be no more readmissions of migrants if the visa deal were not enacted.

Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Seda Sezer; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler

