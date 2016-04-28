FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey to meet EU criteria on visas by Monday: Turkish EU minister
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 28, 2016 / 9:28 AM / a year ago

Turkey to meet EU criteria on visas by Monday: Turkish EU minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish legislation to meet European Union criteria on visa liberalization will be completed on Monday, Turkey’s minister for EU affairs, Volkan Bozkir said on Thursday.

Bozkir also told broadcaster NTV he expects the EU Commission to recommend the lifting of visas for Turks traveling to Europe in a report next week.

In return for agreeing to take back migrants from Europe under a landmark deal, Turkey has won aid, the prospect of accelerated EU accession talks and, critically for Turkish voters, the promise of visa-free travel to Europe.

Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.