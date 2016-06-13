FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU chief says getting closer to granting Turks visa-free travel
June 13, 2016 / 7:02 AM / a year ago

EU chief says getting closer to granting Turks visa-free travel

European Council President Donald Tusk looks on during a meeting at the Capitol Hill in Rome, Italy, May 5, 2016.Max Rossi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The European Union is getting closer to granting Turks visa-free travel to Europe, but talks on this will continue until at least October, European Council President Donald Tusk said in an interview with German newspaper Bild published on Monday.

Asked when Turks would be given visa freedom, Tusk said: "When they have fulfilled all of the conditions without exception."

He added: "The negotiations will certainly last until October but we're getting ever closer."

The deal to give Turks visa-free travel in return for reducing the flow of illegal migrants to the bloc has been held up by a disagreement over Turkey's anti-terror laws, which some in Europe see as too broad. Turkey says its needs the law to fight its multiple security threats.

Last week Turkey said it expected a positive outcome in coming days in talks with the European Union about visa-free travel for Turks.

Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
