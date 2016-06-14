FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey will not change anti-terror laws, even if scuppers EU visa deal: Yildirim
#World News
June 14, 2016 / 9:36 AM / a year ago

Turkey will not change anti-terror laws, even if scuppers EU visa deal: Yildirim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will never change its anti-terrorism laws, even if it would mean a collapse in a deal with the European Union to secure visa-free travel for Turks to Europe, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.

Turkey and the EU have been discussing visa liberalization since 2013 and agreed in March to go ahead with it as part of a broader deal to halt illegal immigration from Turkey to the EU. But progress stalled when Brussels insisted that Ankara must also reform its tough anti-terror laws.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

