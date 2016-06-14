Turkey will not change anti-terror laws, even if scuppers EU visa deal: Yildirim

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey will never change its anti-terrorism laws, even if it would mean a collapse in a deal with the European Union to secure visa-free travel for Turks to Europe, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Tuesday.

Turkey and the EU have been discussing visa liberalization since 2013 and agreed in March to go ahead with it as part of a broader deal to halt illegal immigration from Turkey to the EU. But progress stalled when Brussels insisted that Ankara must also reform its tough anti-terror laws.