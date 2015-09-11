FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Tusk says will call leaders summit if no migrant accord
September 11, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

EU's Tusk says will call leaders summit if no migrant accord

European Council President Donald Tusk speaks during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday that he would call an extraordinary summit of EU leaders this month if their ministers failed on Monday to agree on how to cope with the current surge of migrants into the bloc.

The European Commission proposed in May a quota system for relocating 40,000 asylum-seekers across Europe, but EU member states blocked the plan. Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Wednesday that number needed to be quadrupled to 160,000 with mandatory quotas.

“Without concrete sign of solidarity and unity from JHA (justice and home affairs) ministers Monday, I will call extra #EUCO (European Council) in September on refugee crisis,” Tusk wrote in a tweet.

“After contact with member states last days, more hopeful today that we are closer to solution based on consensus and genuine solidarity.”

EU leaders are not due to meet again at a summit until mid-October.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Writing by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

