EU open to more migrant funding for Turkey: Tusk
March 8, 2016 / 12:53 AM / a year ago

EU open to more migrant funding for Turkey: Tusk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Monday that there was no longer a path into Europe for people simply seeking a better life in Europe, adding that EU leaders are considering granting more money to Turkey to help stem migrant flows.

“The days of irregular migration to Europe are over,” Tusk told a news conference following an EU-Turkey summit. “Turkish Prime Minister Davutoglu confirmed that Turkey will take back irregular migrants apprehended in Turkish waters.”

Reporting by Robin Emmott

