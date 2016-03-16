FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU sees Turkey migrant deal as 'temporary'
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 16, 2016 / 12:04 PM / a year ago

EU sees Turkey migrant deal as 'temporary'

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu (R) and European Council President Donald Tusk shake hands after a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, in this March 15, 2016 handout photo by the Prime Minister's Press Office. REUTERS/Hakan Goktepe/Prime Minister's Press Office/Handout via Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk has stressed in a note to EU leaders that a planned deal with Turkey to stem the flow of migrants to Greek islands will be a “temporary and extraordinary measure”.

The note, seen by Reuters, lays out principles for an agreement that Tusk hopes to conclude when he chairs a summit of EU leaders on Thursday followed by a meeting of EU leaders with the Turkish prime minister in Brussels on Friday.

It stresses the need for asylum seekers landing in Greece to be returned to Turkey only after their claims are reviewed under EU law and that Turkey will protect them.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier; Editing by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.