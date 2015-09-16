FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UNHCR urges Hungary to allow access for refugees, Serbia can't cope
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 16, 2015 / 6:21 PM / 2 years ago

UNHCR urges Hungary to allow access for refugees, Serbia can't cope

Migrants are sent back by Hungarian riot police at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations refugee agency voiced shock on Wednesday at Hungary’s turning back of refugees and preventing them from entering the European Union with water cannons and tear gas, noting that many were Syrian families.

Antonio Guterres, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, urged Hungarian authorities to ensure “unimpeded access” for people as they flee wars and persecution.

Hungary’s policy of returning refugees to Serbia contravenes UNHCR advice as Serbia is unable to cope with the magnitude of the current inflow of people needing international protection, the agency’s statement said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.