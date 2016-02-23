FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. denounces restrictions of refugees, calls for unity in Europe
February 23, 2016 / 12:42 PM / 2 years ago

U.N. denounces restrictions of refugees, calls for unity in Europe

A Greek military officer (R) checks the documents of refugees before allowing them to exit a relocation camp for refugees and travel to the Greek-Macedonian border in Schisto, near Athens, Greece, February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations refugee agency on Tuesday decried “restrictive practices” imposed by countries including Austria, Slovenia and Macedonia, and called on Europe to have a coordinated approach to share responsibility in the crisis.

“With every passing week, it appears some European countries are focusing on keeping refugees and migrants out more than on responsibly managing the flow and working on common solutions,” the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said in a statement urging states to provide clear details on admission criteria.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; editing by Tom Miles

