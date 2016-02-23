U.N. denounces restrictions of refugees, calls for unity in Europe

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations refugee agency on Tuesday decried “restrictive practices” imposed by countries including Austria, Slovenia and Macedonia, and called on Europe to have a coordinated approach to share responsibility in the crisis.

“With every passing week, it appears some European countries are focusing on keeping refugees and migrants out more than on responsibly managing the flow and working on common solutions,” the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said in a statement urging states to provide clear details on admission criteria.