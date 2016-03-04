UNHCR issues six-point plan to resolve Europe refugee crisis

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations refugee agency proposed a six-point plan to European Union heads of state on Friday to resolve the migrant crisis, warning that the situation was quickly deteriorating in Greece where some 30,000 refugees are stuck.

The proposal includes setting up EU centers in each state to “take responsibility for all of Europe for registering people and distributing them under an agreed system,” UNHCR spokeswoman Melissa Fleming told a briefing in Geneva.

U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi is calling for 10 percent of the Syrian refugees in neighboring countries to be resettled around the world over the next three years and expects pledges to be made at a March 30 conference.