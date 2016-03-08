U.N. says wary of any mass return of refugees under EU-Turkey deal

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations voiced concern on Tuesday about the EU-Turkey agreement and any deal involving “the blanket return of all individuals from one country to another” without their protection under international law being spelled out adequately.

“Legal safeguards would need to govern any mechanism under which responsibility would be transferred for assessing an asylum claim,” the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a statement.

Europe’s commitments to resettle refugees remained “very low compared to the needs, 20,000 places within two years on a voluntary places”, it said.