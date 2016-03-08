FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. says wary of any mass return of refugees under EU-Turkey deal
March 8, 2016

U.N. says wary of any mass return of refugees under EU-Turkey deal

Refugees walk along a beach before trying to travel to the Greek island of Chios from the western Turkish coastal town of Cesme, in Izmir province, Turkey, March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations voiced concern on Tuesday about the EU-Turkey agreement and any deal involving “the blanket return of all individuals from one country to another” without their protection under international law being spelled out adequately.

“Legal safeguards would need to govern any mechanism under which responsibility would be transferred for assessing an asylum claim,” the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a statement.

Europe’s commitments to resettle refugees remained “very low compared to the needs, 20,000 places within two years on a voluntary places”, it said.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay

