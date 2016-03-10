U.N. rights boss warns against collective expulsions of migrants

United Nations (U.N.) High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein addresses the 31st session of the Human Rights Council at the U.N. European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - The top United Nations human rights official voiced concern on Thursday that the EU-Turkey draft deal on migrants may lead to “collective and arbitrary expulsions” which are illegal under international law.

Zeid Ra‘ad Al Hussein, in his main annual speech to the U.N. Human Rights Council, called on the EU bloc to adopt a “much more rights-compliant and humane set of measures” at its March 17 session. “Any returns of people must be in conformity with international human rights standards,” he said.

He also said Turkish authorities’ seizure of Zaman newspaper was “the latest in a series of very worrying developments regarding media freedoms and freedom of expression” in Turkey.