FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. rights boss warns against collective expulsions of migrants
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 10, 2016 / 12:55 PM / 2 years ago

U.N. rights boss warns against collective expulsions of migrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

United Nations (U.N.) High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein addresses the 31st session of the Human Rights Council at the U.N. European headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - The top United Nations human rights official voiced concern on Thursday that the EU-Turkey draft deal on migrants may lead to “collective and arbitrary expulsions” which are illegal under international law.

Zeid Ra‘ad Al Hussein, in his main annual speech to the U.N. Human Rights Council, called on the EU bloc to adopt a “much more rights-compliant and humane set of measures” at its March 17 session. “Any returns of people must be in conformity with international human rights standards,” he said.

He also said Turkish authorities’ seizure of Zaman newspaper was “the latest in a series of very worrying developments regarding media freedoms and freedom of expression” in Turkey.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.