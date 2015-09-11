U.N. refugee agency sending temporary refugee housing to Hungary

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations refugee agency said on Friday it was sending pre-fabricated housing units for 300 families to Hungary, with the agreement of the government, to provide temporary overnight shelter for refugees.

William Spindler, spokesman for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, said it was in contact with authorities in Hungary -- which is building a fence along its border with Serbia -- and “closely following” the role of the army. “Obviously we expect authorities to respect rights of refugees whether they are the police or army”.

The UNHCR is also sending emergency supplies for 95,000 people to the region -- Hungary, Serbia, Macedonia and Greece, he told a news briefing.