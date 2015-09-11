FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. refugee agency sending temporary refugee housing to Hungary
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Mexico
At least 58 die in Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 11, 2015 / 9:55 AM / 2 years ago

U.N. refugee agency sending temporary refugee housing to Hungary

A migrant wraps himslef in a blanket in a makeshift camp at a collection point in the village of Roszke, Hungary, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations refugee agency said on Friday it was sending pre-fabricated housing units for 300 families to Hungary, with the agreement of the government, to provide temporary overnight shelter for refugees.

William Spindler, spokesman for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, said it was in contact with authorities in Hungary -- which is building a fence along its border with Serbia -- and “closely following” the role of the army. “Obviously we expect authorities to respect rights of refugees whether they are the police or army”.

The UNHCR is also sending emergency supplies for 95,000 people to the region -- Hungary, Serbia, Macedonia and Greece, he told a news briefing.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.